Ghana not NPP's property for members to be crying over Santana’s appointment - Akpaloo

Politics of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has Ghana does not belong to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its footsoldiers to be attacking the government over the appointment of Abeiku Santana as a COVID-19 Trust Fund Ambassador.



For him, there was nothing wrong with the appointment of the radio personality hence the footsoldiers should stop their rant.



Mr. Akpaloo noted that footsoldiers don’t determine who should be appointed to serve the country.



"NPP does not own anything in Ghana. The resources of Ghana is for all Ghanaians. People should get this in their heads. Everything in Ghana is for every Ghanaians. We have not handed the resources of Ghana to the NPP for them to take it. They should get this understanding. We have only gone into an election and elected President Nana Akufo-Addo to manage it for us. Every Ghana deserves a better share of our resources,” he added.



He also lamented that ethnocentrism has entered our politics and is destroying us.



Adding that some people see themselves as more Ghanaian than others, and that is seriously bad.



He posited that we are practising a politics that only gives opportunity to certain groups and deprive others because they don’t see them be part of the society.