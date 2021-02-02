General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Ghana nominates top diplomat for deputy AU chairperson seat

Ambassador Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that Ghana will seek to maintain its occupancy of the deputy chairperson seat at the African Union Commission, AUC.



Ghana has officially nominated Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee as candidate for the position ahead of elections during a summit of heads of state and government later this month.



The nominee is a one-time ambassador and permanent representative of Ghana to the United Nations. She had also previously served as Minister and head of Chancery at the Ghana Embassy in Washington DC.



“A developed, well-integrated, resilient and people-centered democratic Africa with unlimited opportunities for its citizens on the continent and in the diaspora,” the nominee said of her vision for the AUC.



The current deputy chairperson of the AUC is a Ghanaian diplomat and one-time secretary to former president John Dramani Mahama, Kwesi Quartey.



Other countries are expected to put in nominations for the position. Gambia for example have pitched former vice-president Fatoumatou Jallow Tambajang. The current AUC chair is Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat who is expected to seek a second term in office.