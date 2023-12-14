Ghana needs someone with experience - Mahama pledges to fix distressed nation

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has asserted that every sector in the country was in distress due to the bad governance of the Akufo-Addo led government.



According to him, the NDC needs to be voted back into office to steer the affairs of the nation and put the economy back onto a sound footing.



Addressing the Chiefs and people of Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region, during his Building Ghana tour, John Dramani Mahama said, “Every sector in the country is under distress.



"I have said before that the development of a nation is like a baton race but unfortunately, the baton I handed over to Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia fell along the way. So we [NDC] have to come back, pick the baton and continue the race."



“It is time for someone with experience, someone who has done the work before, it is time for the real men in Ghana to return and pick up the baton and continue the race and that is why the NDC has selected me to return and continue the good works we started,” he added.



Since the economy took a nosedive after it was hit by the Russia-Ukraine war, government on July 1, 2022, announced its decision to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion financial bailout programme.



Subsequently, a team from the IMF arrived in the country from July 6 to July 13, 2022, to engage Ghanaian authorities for a possible economic support programme.



A staff-level agreement between the Government of Ghana and the IMF was reached in December 2022.



On May 17, 2023, IMF's executive board approved Ghana's $3 billion loan facility.



The first tranche of $600million was received by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on Friday, May 19, 2023.



The IMF programme, according to the government is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



