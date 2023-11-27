Ghana needs saving now, Akufo-Addo is lighting fire after fire – Prof Hanke

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Professor Steve Hanke, an economist and professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University in the United States (US), has yet again taken a swipe at Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a post shared on X, on Monday, November 27, 2023, Prof Hanke accused President Akufo-Addo of razing down Ghana’s democracy.



He said that the country needs saving now because Akufo-Addo has been setting it under fire, time and again.



“#SaveGhanaNow: Ghana’s Pres. Akufo-Addo is at it again. He’s lighting one fire after another,” the US academic wrote.



The post had a poster of President Akufo-Addo laughing as a box depicting Ghana’s democracy was on flames.



Professor Steve Hanke is one of the fierce critics of President Akufo-Addo and his government on social media.



He has on a number of occasions slammed Akufo-Addo over his management of Ghana’s economy.



In a post he shared on Sunday he accused President Akufo-Addo of oppressing the rights of Ghanaians to demonstrate against his government.



He said that the president's action clearly shows his view of democracy.



“By stamping out protests against his regime, Ghanaian Pres. Akufo-Addo has made it clear what he thinks of democracy,” he wrote.



He once said that President Akufo-Addo is a “masterclass of economic incompetence” and on another occasion said that “Akufo-Addo’s economic ‘stupidity’ is taking Ghana nowhere”.



View Steve Hanke’s post below:





