Ghana needs robust health systems to address high mortality rate – Lecturer

Health News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

A Senior Lecturer at the Valley View University Kumasi Campus, Dr Banabas Addai Amanfo has called for robust health systems and improved road infrastructure to check the exponential mortality rate in Ghana.



The lecturer has observed that providing good roads and sustainable health systems will go a long way to reducing Ghana’s mortality rate.



Speaking on a Kumasi-based OTEC FM’s morning show NYANSAPO on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, Dr Banabas said most deaths in the country were either caused by road carnages or poor health system, something he said could be checked with good policies.



Reports indicate that the death rate in Ghana increased by 0.2 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants (+2.68 percent) in 2021. In total, the death rate amounted to 7.63 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants in 2021. The crude death rate is the annual number of deaths divided by the total population, expressed per 1,000 people



His comments however come after coffin manufacturers in the Ashanti Region said they have recorded bumper sales at the beginning of 2024.



The report was followed with mixed feelings in the region as people were alarmed by the rate of deaths in the region.



Discussing the topic on the show, hosted by Captain Koda, Dr Banabas called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to check what he termed as preventable deaths in Ghana.