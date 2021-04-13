Ghana needs loyal people like Stan Dogbe - John Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has extolled his former aide, Stan Dogbe as a loyal individual who needs to be emulated by many.



Mr. Mahama who was in attendance at Stan Dogbe’s 45th birthday celebration described the former Presidential staffer as a loyal man who does not tolerate any form of disrespect.



According to him, Stan Dogbe’s attitude towards work has to be followed by Ghanaians to make the country a great nation.



“If you are looking for people to work with, the first thing you must look for is loyalty. The second is loyalty, and the third is loyalty. They say you must get merit and efficiency, but that is a bonus.



“In this boy, I found not only loyalty but efficiency. If I say do this, he won’t say any task is impossible to fulfill. Midnight, 4 am call him, wake him up, tell him to go to Bawku to go and do this and he will go,” Mr. Mahama added.



“Very loyal to his friends but also a no nonsense man. He doesn’t suffer fools gladly… and maybe that is what we need more in Ghana, more people tell it as it is so all of us come into shape and needs to make it great.



Recalling events of how he came into contact with Stan Dogbe, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer narrated that he had a fault with his car and Stan Dogbe and his friend, Bennet came to his aid to help him fix it. He noted that he kept an eye on them ever since they fixed his car during his days as Deputy Communications Minister.



“These boys were dressed, but they went under the car with their dresses. They went under the car, they found out that some plastic underneath had dropped, they took some strings and…they tied it. By the time they came out, they were looking like they had had a mud bath. As if they had beaten each other with dust and mud.



“They were very dirty, and they said…the car is fine, you can take it but tomorrow, you have to send it to the mechanic to put the screws in. And that is how I met him for the first time…and I said, these two people are people I will keep an eye on and hold in respect,” he said.