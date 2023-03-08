Ghana needs collaboration to enhance voluntary blood donation campaigns - Blood Ambassador

Health News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: GNA

Maame Kwaaba Stephens, the Blood Ambassador and Director of Kaysens Group, has called for collective collaboration to enhance voluntary blood donation campaigns to stock the National Blood Bank to save emergency situations.



Maame, also the founder of Kwaaba Foundation, said this was important to help the country do away completely with the family replacement system of blood donation during emergencies.



She made the observation at the sixth edition of the, “2023 March Blood Donation Awareness Walk” on the theme; “As We Walk, Let’s Think of Ways in Which We Can Improve Our Environment.”



The aim of the annual event is to encourage people to donate blood regularly as the need for blood continues to be a serious issue in the country.



The Blood Ambassador, speaking on the challenges associated with the family replacement system, noted that the act was not helping and that many patients have lost their lives because of the non-availability of blood.



“Not everyone can donate blood. So, if you cannot donate, partner, sponsor blood donation drives among others to make Ghana one of the countries with 100 percent voluntary blood donation,” she stated.



She said the COVID-19 pandemic in its wake brought in a shortage of blood in various hospital blood banks and appealed to the public to donate since there were many benefits to derive from it.



Maame also called on corporate organisations to support blood donation campaigns to help rid the county of the family replacement system.



She expressed gratitude to all sponsors and partners who made the event a success.



Dr Barnabas Kwame Yeboah, Director, Nursing and Midwifery Ministry of Health, encouraged Ghanaians to donate blood, as it is essential in the healthcare delivery system.



This is important to enable the country to have a sustainable blood supply where access to blood becomes easy to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal three by 2030.



“Donate blood for Mother Ghana, especially for pregnant women who need blood during delivery, children and others who may be in need of blood during an emergency,” Dr Yeboah added.



Madam Helena Gaisie Stephens, Chief Executive Officer of Kaysens Gaisie Limited, advised the public to donate regularly to improve their health and well-being.



Hussein Jaber, the Chief Executive Officer of Lele Group and lead sponsor, called on corporate Ghana to support such blood donation drives to improve the health system of the country.



The event started with a health walk from Laboma Beach, through the Labadi Township and back to Laboma where aerobics exercise, blood donation exercise and a fun fair were held to thrill participants.