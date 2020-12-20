Religion of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Ghana needs a peaceful atmosphere to deepen its democracy - Imam

Mallam Ahmed Harun, Imam of Amanase in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, has said that the country needs a peaceful atmosphere which, according to him, is the pre-requisite for the growth of multi-party democracy.



The Imam was delivering a sermon to thank Allah for the just-ended elections.



Muslim communities from Budu, Ayeh and Aboabo joined the Amanase community in the sermon.



He asked Ghanaians to ensure that members of the various religious, political parties and organisational groups in the country refrained from abusing the dignity of opinion leaders and those in responsible positions.



According to him, Ghanaians should also see themselves as one people with one aim and not to allow anything to divide them, so that they contribute towards the promotion of peace.



The Imam advised Muslims to be righteous and urged the youth to endeavour to exhibit the qualities of maturity, straight-forwardness and to co-exist with themselves.



Mallam Ahmed Harun urged the youth to put the interest of the nation above their ideological, political and personal interests to help pursue the development agenda of the nation.



He called for the development of a comprehensive policy, which would help empower the youth to develop their talents and welfare since they were the future leaders of the country.



The Imam advised Ghanaians to maintain the spirit of peace that engulfed the nation over the years and cautioned to be mindful of their choice of words during political discussions



Meanwhile, The Chief of Amanase Zongo, Alhaji Allassan Hudu, appealed to benevolent organizations in the country to help them renovate their mosque, which had not been renovated for over 25 years.



Alhaji Hudu and Imam Harun estimated that it would require about 3,500 Ghana Cedis to repair works which would include replacement of windows, doors and their flames; changing of leaked corrugated roofing sheets and deteriorated ceiling; floor tiles, patching works and painting, on the facility.

