Ghana needs a leader who won’t shift blame – Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is of the belief that Ghanaians need truthful and responsible people in leadership roles.



He says Ghana is of age and needs people who will accept they are the cause of the problems in the country and ensure they attack it head-on.



Asiedu Nketia was speaking at a town hall meeting organized by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Busunya at the Nkoranza North District of the Bono East Region.



“Will you send a thief to the market to buy your goods? Will you give your money to a thief to buy goods from the market for you? What’s important now is the character of the person you vote for, not his words.



"If the person you’re voting for has a good character, you are aware, and if his character is bad, you are aware. If President Mahama is a liar, you’ll know, and the same is true of Dr. Bawumia. So if you want to send these two people, you know who will be accountable. For one, he will come and account to you, but for the other, when he spends the money recklessly, he will come and say he wasn’t the one who spent it but rather that he was robbed.



"For example, Ghana has oversubscribed to loans and that has brought hardship on the people but when we ask why we are suffering, they blame Russians and Ukrainians for our problems. Did we vote for Russians or Ukrainians? Will you send such a person to the market again?” he quizzed.



He reminded the individuals that Ghana needs truthful leaders and that should always be the benchmark as against the religious propaganda being pushed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).