Ghana needs a bold and honest businessman as president - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has made a call to Ghanaians to consider a businessman and an honest man as President of Ghana.



The outspoken legislator, who is aspiring to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is of the view that businessmen have the lenses to develop the nation because they are currently doing so.



Kennedy Agyapong, who visited Virginia in the United States of America and paid a visit to Bishop Adonteng Boateng, the head pastor at Divine World International Ministries, to publicly announce his decision to run for the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer position, admonished that in critical times and seasons, a practical and pragmatic leader is the only solution to move the country forward.



The lawmaker was addressing a group of Ghanaians with his message of hope, saying that he will leverage his experience as a business mogul to position the country as a business hub, and under his leadership, Ghana will be a business destination because he will prioritize industrialisation.



"Some people who know me very well ask why now, and my simple answer to them is, there are times and seasons, and every time and every situation calls for a leader, this is the time that I believe and I know most of you believe that it is the time that we need bold person, honest man, a businessman, and a practical pragmatic leader to move the country," he said



Kennedy Agyapong is hoping to succeed Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP going into the 2024 elections.



Prominent names that have popped up in the race include: Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; none of them have officially declared their intent.



Kennedy Agyapong and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, as well as one-time Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, have publicly declared their intentions to run for the position.



AM/SEA