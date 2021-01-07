Politics of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Ghana must not have one set of rules for NPP and another set for NDC – Haruna

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has said he does not expect to see a Ghana where there is one set of rules for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a different set for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He said this during a presentation in the last session of the 7th Parliament, on Tuesday, January 6.



“Mr. Speaker I pray and look forward to a Ghana which does not have a different set of rules for NDC, NPP but a rule of law in all its facets including equality of law.



“Different ruling in Tachiman South to have representation, different ruling in Assin North not to have representation that can only be a manifestation of some legal illiteracy.”



His comment comes after a Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday, January 6 ruled that the NDC MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, cannot hold himself as the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency.



He was sued for allegedly holding Canadian citizenship as at the time he filed his nomination to contest for the parliamentary election, something which violates Article 94 (2)(a) of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992.



“94. (2) A person shall not be qualified to be a member of Parliament if he – (a) owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana”, the provision reads.



Private legal practitioner, Gary Nimako who was in court told journalists after proceedings that the court delivered the right judgment in the case.



He said “The time that he filed his parliamentary forms at the Electoral Commission, he wasn’t qualified to have been allowed to file the forms in the first place, because when he did that he was holding on to his Canadian citizenship.



“So clearly, the court has done the right thing.”

