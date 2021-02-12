General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana must have permanent position at UN – Ayorkor Botchwey

Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

Foreign Affairs Minister-designate Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has underscored the need for Ghana to have a permanent seat at the United Nations (UN).



The former Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom was responding to a question posed by a member of the Appointment Committee of Parliament, John Ntim Fordjour during her vetting on Thursday, February 11.



Mr. Ntim Fordjour wanted to know what she would do on Ghana’s position at the UN should she be given the nod as the Foreign Affairs Minister, a position she had held for the past four years.



Ms. Ayorkor Botchwey said Ghana’s permanent slot at the UN should be a priority for the people of Ghana.



She further told the committee that the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) which is under the control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in poor shape at the moment.



She attributed this to poor maintenance culture.



The former Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom revealed that expatriate event planners intend to organize occasions in Ghana but the country does not have the facilities to host these programmes.



“One of the shortcomings that we have is the culture of maintenance, it is a major problem,” she told the Committee.



She added that “Elsewhere, you have buildings that are one hundred years old and they are still standing and have no problem because they are always maintained.



“We have some buildings under the purview of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. One such building is the pink lady which is the Accra International Conference Centre.



“It would interest you to know that that conference centre is not in good shape. Members of the Committee have gone there and they were shocked.



“When they went to the basement, what they found, I don’t think we should talk about it here. We need to do something about it, it is the only conference centre that belongs to the government.



“A lot of the pillars that hold the pillars are very weak,” she said.



“When you go outside Ghana, ECOWAS, everybody wants to come to Ghana, however, we do not have the facility to host people so we would have to do something about the conference centre,” she indicated.