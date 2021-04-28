Ghana must build trust in institutions - Dr Chambas

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the former Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), says Ghana has to build trust in its national institutions.



That, he says, is essential for the consolidation of democracy, peace and stability in the country.



“The role played by key national institutions in Ghana during the electoral process has been recognised by many, so we need to build trust in them,” he said.



Dr Chambas stated this at the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) High-Level Stakeholders Review Workshop on the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, held at Ada in the Greater Accra Region.



CODEO organised the engagement to bring together relevant election stakeholders, including state institutions, civil society organisations, media practitioners, political parties, and development partners, to deliberate on critical issues relating to electoral integrity in the country.



The workshop also sought to take stock of valuable lessons from the conduct of the recently-held elections, drive the agenda towards electoral reforms, and enhance future elections.



Among the high-profile personalities who participated in the workshop were Dr Alex Segbefia, the Deputy Campaign Manager of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 Elections; and Mr Peter Mac Manu, the Campaign Manager of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 General Election.



Dr Chambas said all actors, including civil society organisations (CSOs), must work closely with the Electoral Commission, the National Peace Council, the National Commission for Civic Education, the police and the Judiciary to address gaps and enhance election management in the country.



Dr Chambas, who acknowledged the invaluable roles of CSOs, particularly CODEO, in the democratic process in the country,either, through the promotion of peaceful, transparent and credible elections or contributing to conflict prevention and resolution process, also urged them to continue their good work.



He said the contribution of CODEO and its partners in the December 7, 2020 elections was instrumental to the successful conduct and conclusion of the process.



Dr Chambas said through the deployment of election observers and regular analyses and advocacy, CODEO once again demonstrated its central role in promoting democratic governance, peace and stability in the country.



He said the December 7, 2020 elections constituted another major test to Ghana’s democratic process and commended the stakeholders for the feat.



“Ghanaians, despite the numerous challenges in a tense atmosphere, once again demonstrated their political maturity and love for country by ensuring a peaceful conclusion to the process and avoiding a post-electoral crisis,” he said.



Sheikh ArmiyawoShaibu, Acting Chair, CODEO, said although the conduct of the election was generally successful and the Supreme Court verdict on the Presidential Election petition might have brought some closure to the 2020 elections, CODEO deemed it appropriate for a holistic assessment to be carried out.



Mr Emmanuel Mensah-Ackman, Deputy Director, Office of Democracy, Rights and Governance, USAID, said the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development and CODEO’s outstanding observation work was recognised as demonstrating neutrality, impartiality and integrity.