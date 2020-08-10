General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Ghana mourns with Lebanon

Minister for Foreign Affairs at the Embassy of Lebanon

Ghana has conveyed its condolences to Lebanon on the disaster that befell the nation on Tuesday, 4 August 2020.



An explosion at the Port of Beirut in Lebanon led to the loss of 154 persons.



About 5,000 persons were also left wounded while 300,000 were displaced.



Signing the book of Condolence at the Embassy of Lebanon on Monday, 10 August 2020, Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, noted that: “The government of Ghana received with shock and sad news of the massive explosion” leading to the deaths.



She continued: “This disaster, happening at a time that the whole world is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, is most unfortunate and, regrettably poses an even greater challenge for the Lebanese Government and people.”



Ms Botchwey, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana, conveyed the “deep condolences to the government and people Lebanon” on the tragedy.



She added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, the wounded and the displaced. May Allah be their comfort, and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Lebanon shall overcome this tragedy!"





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.