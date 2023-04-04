Ghana month celebration should spotlight our festival - Tema MCE

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has advised that more spotlight be given to the traditional festivals of the various tribes of the country in observation of the Ghana month.



Speaking on the sidelines of the Kpeledzoo festival of the people of Tema, the MCE said such a deliberate move will help Ghanaians keep in touch with their humanity and identity as a people.



“Like everywhere else in the world, the traditional festivals that we have in Ghana are enduring anecdote of the spirituality, ancestry and journey of the given people who celebrate such festivals,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey explained.



He adds that, “I think giving it more spotlight during the Ghana month will do the whole agenda of reinforcing our cultural identity through the Ghana Month a lot of good because it would have projected the heart of our tradition as a people.”



He made the remarks while joining the people of Tema to observe the annual Kpeledzoo, which is celebrated to facilitate the recovery of the Sakumor lagoon for high yield during harvest times.



As part of the commemoration, there is a five month temporary ban on the trapping of crabs and fishing in the lagoon before the festival.



Usually, before the public is allowed access to the lagoon, the priest of the Sakumo lagoon performs some rituals on the banks.



During the grand-durbar, there is merry-making and hugs from the chiefs and the inhabitants.



Kpeledzoo is usually celebrated in late March or first week in April.



This year’s celebration started on Friday and lasted through the weekend to Sunday.

The last activities in the commemoration will be performed on Friday by the Sakumor Wulormor.



Tema is currently not having an overlord following the death of the Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II, and his subsequent burial. Its Regent is Nii Adjetey Agbo III.





The hardworking MCE, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey used the opportunity to call on all indigenes and residents of Tema to throw their weight behind the Tema Traditional Council when the time comes to enstool a successor King.



“We are a peace-loving people and we want that cordiallity and camaraderie to continue in Tema,” the MCE said.



On behalf of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), the MCE had donated various food items and an undisclosed cash amount towards the 2023 Kpeledzoo festival, which was well attended.

Those in attendance include Hon. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for Tema East, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, chairman of Tema East NPP and a manager at the GPHA, Albert Kraku, communication expert, Ishmael Anum Mensah, Director of Audit at the regional co-ordinating council, Frank Asante, public relations officer of TMA, Nii Amarh Somponu, secretary to the Tema stool and Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, a mainstream politician.



Through the instrumentality of the MCE, who is admired by many, mega weight-lifting and horse riding competitions were organized to add colour to the festival.