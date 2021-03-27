Ghana makes top 10 on list of happiest countries in Africa

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: braperucci.africa

Ghana is now the 7th happiest country in Africa according to a publication released by the World’s Happiness Report.



The World Happiness Report is published by the Gallup World Poll and Lloyd’s Register Foundation Sustainable Development Solutions Network.



Every year, the organization sets a research team of experts to find out which countries are the happiest in observance of World Happiness Day which is on March 20.



In the 9th edition of the World Happiness Report, published on March 23, Ghana ranked 7th happiest African country and in spite of COVID-19, with Mauritius coming in first and Libya, second.





In the report, Finland defended its title as the world’s happiest country for the 4th time in a row while Afghanistan ranked the unhappiest country in the world.



See the list below:



