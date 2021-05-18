Ghana likely to record its version of an Arab spring - Adib Sani

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Security analyst Adib Sani has warned government not to joke with the #FixTheCountry campaign because it could escalate and lead to an uprising recorded in other countries.



He said the campaign is a reflection of the general frustration of Ghanaians, particularly by the youth.



To him, we have a direct correlation between insecurities in the country, joblessness, financial instability, food insecurity, and physical security.



He said these were some of the challenges recorded during the Arab spring.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he posited that the anger in Ghanaians is gradually building up, and the government should not take the concerns of the campaigners for granted.



He said some countries such as Algeria, Libya and others who are better than Ghana had their people springing up on some issues.



"So, we are on a ticking time bomb, and if we are not careful, we would have our example of Arab spring in Ghana. If you are a politician, you would not appreciate this because you [politician] don’t pay water and light bills. All your travel expenses are catered for by market women.



"The cost for your fuel, car and the fees for your wards are all paid by the market woman, and so, the people are very angry. If we don’t take our time, the situation might explode,” he added.



He added that we have several youths who are still unemployed and that could create problems for the country.



He stressed, what we are witnessing poses "a security threat to the country and we have solve it before we regret it."



