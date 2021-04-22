Ghana jollof be fire pass - Australian Ambassador resurrects jollof war between Ghana and Nigerian

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

The subtle war on who, between Nigerians and Ghanaians, prepares the best jollof might have quietly taken a nap but there is no doubt the conversation is just waiting for another ruffling to become yet again, a sweet war to go to battle on.



That moment might just have come already.



Australian Ambassador to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, has taken to his Twitter handle to say that Ghana’s jollof still reigns, describing it as “fire.”



The diplomat, who, since his arrival in Ghana has been on a campaign to promote local business and individuals, took to his Twitter handle to describe his experience with eating jollof from a joint at Osu in Accra.



“There is no way Nigerian #JollofRice could be better than the Ghanaian #Jollof which I brought for lunch today from Dollar Rice on Oxford Street in Osu. Tell me I’m wrong @AusHCAbuja #JollofWars,” he wrote on Twitter.



He explained further that, “Naija jollof never go fit bee pass Ghana ein own. As I chop ma own for dollar rice inside Osu, confam!”



It may just be the confessions of yet another person who lives and eats more Ghana jollof rice than he would do Nigeria jollof but then again, the war seems to always be gravitating towards the Ghanaian taste as more superior.





