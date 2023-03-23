Ghana is today, broke! - John Mahama dreads delay of IMF deal

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Former president John Dramani Mahama has reiterated that the country is broke and yet struggling to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.



He is concerned that the economy in its current state risks collapse if the IMF deal is not sealed by the end of March 2023.



Mahama made the comment while delivering a lecture on political party financing in Ghana.



The lecture took place on Wednesday, March 22 at the University of Professional Studies-Accra (UPSA) auditorium.



"Whereas some political actors have advocated state sponsorship for political

parties, the truth is, Ghana is today, broke.



"Ghana is struggling to secure an IMF programme lest the economy collapses totally by end of March 2023, according to the Minister for Finance. This being the case, Ghana cannot, at the moment, absorb additional expenditure streams," he stressed.



