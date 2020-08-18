General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Ghana is sliding, we need transformation - Bishop Agyinasare

Founder and General Overseer of Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, believes Ghana has been sliding since the inception of our 4th republic.



He said it was about time we changed as a country towards transformation, a change he strongly believes will happen.



The change he indicated must start with pastors and as a country, we must hold the clergy accountable to 1st Timothy 1-7.



Pastors, he said, should be men of integrity, husband of one wife, good managers of their homes, not sexually immoral, greedy for money, and a drunkard.



The respected man of God said no matter the number of miracles pastors perform, their unquestionable character must be paramount.



Bishop Agyinasare in his sermon on Sunday, August 16, 2020, said as pastors, Ghanaians should stop tagging them with political parties.



He challenged his critics to point out any prophecy he had given or any preaching praising any particular party.



He added that no matter the party in government, he will preach and speak the truth.



He said he is not a spokesperson for any party and will not sell his birthright to any political party.



To the EC he asked them to be a worthy referee in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.





