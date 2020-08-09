General News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Ghana is on ‘slippery slope towards chaos’ – Mahama

play videoFormer President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana has begun a dangerous journey towards chaos, blaming the Nana Akufo-Addo government for that.



“The way things are going; we see vigilantes, thugs and intimation and harassment, we are on a slippery slope towards chaos and we need to arrest that,” he said.



The Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 elections said Sunday, August 9, 2020, that if he is given the nod as President again, his administration “will bring things to normal.”



He was speaking in an interview with Woezor TV and TV XYZ as part of activities on his tour of the Krachi District in the Oti Region.



“Never before have I witnessed a situation where we have become so disunited…In all governments I have seen, every leadership makes an effort to bring us together. Unfortunately, I see signs of cracks in the unity and oneness of our nation and it looks like this current administration is deliberately fueling that. Utterances of some of the leading members of the ruling party have been most unfortunate,” the presidential aspirant said.



The former President said incidents of military intimidation at registration centres and instances where people’s nationality were challenged are all part of a calculated ploy to declare some groups of people non-citizens.



“The fact that even in the registration exercise, deliberate attempts have been made to question people’s citizenship and identity... The EC provided a channel for doing that, but people sidestepped that and physically prevented people from registering… A leader’s primary duty must be to be inclusive and try and bring people together,” he said.



