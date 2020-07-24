Politics of Friday, 24 July 2020

Ghana is not safe under ‘corrupt’ Akufo-Addo - Kwaku Boahen

Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen

Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, is blaming President Akufo-Addo for the series of violence and corruption that has characterised the nation since his assumption of power.



According to him, President has failed Ghanaians woefully and further exposed the country to danger, political insecurity, attacks and indiscipline.



“Ghana is not safe under corrupt Akufo-Addo, the current government cannot account for all the loans they have acquired since they took over in 2017,’’ Kwaku Boahen told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“Look at the number of ministers he has appointed and the Porsche cars they are using, this shows that Ghana is not safe under corrupt Akufo-Addo because of the massive corruption scandals under Akufo-Addo’s watch.’’



He stressed that, Ghana does not belong to NPP adding “if this peaceful and beautiful country of ours starts burning today, everyone will be affected. When there is war it will not come with political colours. Let’s all be mindful of our comments and actions and above all let’s be responsible citizens and not spectators.”





