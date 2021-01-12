General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Ghana is not a banana Republic – Maurice Ampaw

Legal luminary Maurice Ampaw has urged Ghanaians to be mindful of what they say in public.



His advice comes after the detention of Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known in showbiz as Bulldog at the National Investigations Bureau for threatening President Akufo-Addo.



According to him, inasmuch as people speak with the covering of freedom of expression, this right is equally regulated by law.



The private legal practitioners said Ghana is not a lawless country but regulated by the constitution.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw said, “I think the arrest and detention of Bulldog should send a signal to everyone that we operate under the constitution. Ghana is not a banana republic, Ghana is regulated by the constitution, and freedom of expression is not exclusive, it’s regulated.”



He also said Bulldog's comments on Akufo-Addo could be attributed to three times, that is, threatening the president, blackmailing the president to pay Menzgold customers, and committing a treasonable offence.



Maurice Ampaw further called on the national security operatives to deal with Bulldog for threatening President Akufo-Addo.



"Going all out to threaten the President by saying that if the President fails to pay Menzgold customers then he will not live to fulfill his term of office is committing three crimes in one. Threatening of the president, blackmailing the president to pay Menzgold customers, committing treasonable offence because by which means are you going to ensure that the president does not finish his term of office? It’s by overthrowing the president?" he quizzed.



The artiste manager was arrested on Monday, January 11, 2021, for saying president Akufo-Addo will not complete his four-year term in office if Menzgold customers do not get back their locked-up funds.



