'Ghana is like Chelsea in the hands of Lampard' - Manasseh Azure

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has likened the current state of Ghana to the fortunes of English Premier League club Chelsea during the tenure of Frank Lampard as manager.



According to Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghana's fortunes will change if we get a leader like current Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel who inherited a struggling team and has now made them a formidable side in the space of four months.



Chelsea before Thomas Tuchel's appointment was 10th on the English Premier League table but now occupies the 4th position and they will be playing in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup finals later this month.



Manasseh linked the situation of Chelsea FC to that of the Republic of Ghana while reacting to the Blue's 2-0 win over Real Madrid to eliminate them from the semi-finals of the Champions League.



"Ghana is like Chelsea in the hands of Lampard. If we get a Tuchel, we’ll do well," he tweeted right after the game.



See Manasseh's tweet in the post below:



