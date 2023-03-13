Ghana is in reverse gear under Akufo-Addo – John Mahama

Politics of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: Frank Aboagye

Former President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that the country is currently in reverse gear under the Akufo-Addo-led government.



According to John Mahama, the unprecedented hardship being experienced by Ghanaians is enough proof of the country's retrogression.



Speaking to party delegates in Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region as part of his two-day “Building the Ghana We Want Together” campaign tour, Mr. Mahama asserted that the NPP won power against the backdrop of several promises which they have failed to fulfill.



“This government when in opposition made so many promises in a bid to win political power. They promised One Village, One Dam, One Constituency One Million Dollars, and One District One Factory but what we see now is different from what they promised and the hardships we are witnessing have proven that they lied to us”.



He indicated that instead of building on the gains of the previous administration, the current government has caused the country to move backward in every sector.



“The NDC under my tenure laid a solid foundation but this government has failed to consolidate the gains we made. Ballooning public debt has culminated in the government’s inability to honour its debts obligations showing that the managers of the economy have failed.



He charged the delegates to give him the nod to lead the party since he has the experience and the proven track record to win power for the NDC and to put the country on the right track again.



“There is a chance to save this country and we can do it by helping the NDC to win power again and by that I am begging you to give me the mandate to lead the NDC in that regard since I have the experience and the demonstrated record”.