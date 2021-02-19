General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghana is headed for a big pit – Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

Former Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has bemoaned the lack of direction in the country’s governance.



According to him, it is not known where the country is marching to.



The Former Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah was speaking on Accra-based Onua FM when he made this assertion.



To him, the country is now a confused state because “we don’t know what we are doing and where we are going, everyone is on a different journey, therefore, everything is scattered”.



He continued while lamenting on the state of the country “Where are we going, what are we eating but they will tell you Planting for Food and Jobs. Where are the food and jobs?”



Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah bemoaned the lack of order in the country currently giving space for people to commit all kinds of offenses and get away with them.