Ghana is experiencing predetermined violence during elections - Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, has lamented the glaring threats of violence on the lives of ordinary Ghanaians during elections in the country.



According to the EC chair, it is intentionally initiated by power-thirsty individuals who will go any length to have authority.



She was speaking during a meeting with the Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in Accra on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.



“Presently one of the major challenges we face is that whereas the violence experienced in elections in the early 2000s and the early 90s were birthed out of genuine causes and disagreement, what we witness today is a predetermined well-orchestrated strategy to unleash violence before, during, and after the elections for the sole purpose of undermining the credibility and integrity of elections and denting image of institutions such as the EC, Police and other security agencies,” she said.



She also acknowledged that Ghanaian politicians and their supporters use brute force to acquire power and that has endangered the lives of the ordinary citizen.



“We are aware of the security threats we face today when elections are coming. The evidence of threats to our security confronts us daily. Indeed, elections have become the lifeblood of our society, people eat, drink, and breathe elections 24 hours a day. We do witness the dialogues on our radio and TV on a 24-hour basis, the quest for power today has become so fierce.



“In the bid to capture power, our politicians and their supporters use all manner of methods to achieve their goal. In the wake of this, our security and safety are not spared. Today, we witness a mysterious and targeted approach by sections of our society to destabilize the peace of our nation and threaten lives, all in a bid to control power and the resources that come with it," Jean Mensa concluded.



