Ghana is cursed because of corruption in the National Cathedral project - Sam George

General News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said that Ghana has been cursed because of the government's handling of the National Cathedral of Ghana project.



According to him, government officials and some clergymen are using the construction of the cathedral to steal from God, which is why the country has been cursed.



The MP, who made these remarks in a GHOne TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that it is because of this curse that the country finds itself in trouble almost daily.



“… what we have are people, forgive me words, who are fraudsters in government, bandits in cassocks trying to use the name of God to steal.



“To steal in the name of God is a curse. And that is why our country is in the mess that it is. Because you cannot use the name of God in vain.



“God will not be mocked, and that is why he has turned his back on this nation. We are jumping from one crisis to another every day. It is like the crisis has been built for Ghana,” he said.



Sam George said that the country must atone for its sins and beg God for forgiveness before things will start getting better.



“God is angry with us. Let us return to him in sackcloth and mourning and ask for his grace and forgiveness, for we have used his name in vain,” he said.



The MP made these remarks while reacting to the latest corruption exposé on the National Cathedral by his colleague MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, which implicated the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.



On January 16, 2023, the MP made some allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa said a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.



Further investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.



Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa dug deeper in a bid to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



But Kusi Boateng, in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, said that the allegations made against him by Ablakwa are mere fabrications.



He said that the accusations the MP made against him are for political purposes, adding that he has not engaged in any criminal activity in his dealings with the National Cathedral project.



Rev Kusi Boateng also said that he is waiting on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) which has been petitioned by Ablakwa to investigate him.



He added that he will explore the legal options available to him against the MP for deliberately defaming him.



Watch the interview in the video below:











IB/BOG