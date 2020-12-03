General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Ghana is committed to promoting democracy - Minister tells ECOWAS

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey,Ghana's Foreign Affairs minister

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Economic Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has assured ECOWAS of Ghana’s commitment to ensuring that democracy is promoted in the country.



She made this statement when the ECOWAS Election Observer Mission to Ghana visited her office ahead of its meetings with stakeholders involved in Ghana’s electoral process.



Addressing the ECOWAS delegation on Thursday, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged the importance of elections in accessing the quality of a country’s governance system.



She noted that “ It is a reflection of the right of citizens to choose their leaders. Ghana is committed to promoting democracy, good governance, respect for human rights, and the rule of law, which have underpinned her democratic governance since 1992.”



The Foreign Affairs Minister commended ECOWAS on its quest of working towards free and fair elections amongst member states.



“You have done outstanding work towards the conduct of peaceful, free, fair, and transparent elections in the region and for the ongoing efforts at calming political unrest in Mali, Guinea, and Cote d’ Ivoire.”



She further stated that stakeholders are working around the clock to ensure a successful election on December 7, 2020.



“Measures have been put in place by the Government, the Electoral Commission and the National Election Security Architecture, headed by the Inspector General of Police, towards the establishment of Joint Operation Centers (JOCs), physical training and capacity building in the prosecution of electoral offences, with the overall goal of promoting violence-free and tension-free elections;



A testament to the many efforts stakeholders have put in place to ensure the conduct of peaceful elections, the 2020 Special Voting exercise, organized ahead of the general elections, took place on Tuesday, 1st December, in a peaceful manner,” she added.



In accordance with the ECOWAS Protocol on Good Governance and Democracy, H.E. Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia and the ECOWAS Chief Election Observer to Ghana with a delegation, are in Ghana from 3rd to 12th December 2020 to observe Ghana’s Presidential and Parliamentary Elections to be held on 7th December 2020.

