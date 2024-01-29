Ghana is a sick nation - Prophet Kofi Oduro

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has launched a scathing attack on Ghana's leaders and footballers, describing the country as a sick nation.



According to him, the country is gradually deteriorating and nothing is being done to avert it.



In a sermon delivered and shared on Youtube by Ngosra TV GH , Prophet Oduro lamented the state of corruption, impunity, and underdevelopment in the country.



He accused the special prosecutor of failing to prosecute any public official for misappropriating funds or abusing power.



“I woke up this week and the special prosecutor has washed his hands off Cecilia Dapaah’s case. I am only telling you what is in the domain of the news. Since we started this office, not a single human being has gone to jail for all the impunity. And I want to ask how we feel, and what is the use of that office,” he asked.



He also questioned the accountability of the Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars, who performed poorly at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte D'Ivoire that eld to the team's early exit from the competition.



He said that the players lacked patriotism and commitment, and that they played better for their clubs than for their country.



“You want to tell me that nobody has exploited this nation? The dollars we took to Brazil, nobody has exploited this nation till now. You want to tell me that the recent AFCON that we left, have they come to render account of this abysmal performance.



“The guys are playing in their clubs, and they will score right now, they play in the Black Stars and it is as if they have dipped their feet into faecal matter,” he added.



Prophet Oduro further criticised the age of Ghana's presidents, saying that they were too old to rule the nation effectively.



He said that a president should be between 30 and 55 years old, and that after age 55, the brain becomes old and weak.



“What has this country done to deserve old men as president, why? A president should be between 30 and 55 years old. After age 55 you can not rule any nation because the brain is old.



"If I wanted to get into trouble, I would have asked, in which direction is this nation taking right now,” he added.



NW/OGB



