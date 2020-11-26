Health News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Ghana identifies Pfizer and Modena coronavirus vaccines for deployment

Coronavirus active cases are falling in Ghana

A National Technical Working Group established by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) is currently assessing the possibility of deploying COVID-19 vaccines in the country.



The Technical Group has identified vaccines manufactured by Pfizer with 98 per cent and Modena with 94 percent efficacy levels, as possible ones to be deployed into the country though about 10 vaccines were at different stages of development globally.



Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, the Director-General of the GHS, who announced this in Accra, on Wednesday at the Coronavirus Update, said the Technical Working Group was assessing the country's logistical needs and deployment plan for the vaccines.



The GHS Boss failed to state the exact time the vaccines would be deployed in Ghana but indicated that other countries would start using the vaccines this month.



Currently, he said, Ghana's COVID-19 active cases stood at 775 as of November 24, 2020, declining by about 500 cases recorded in October.



Dr Kumah-Aboagye said the country's cumulative cases stood at 51,233 with 50,127 discharged with 323 deaths, representing over 95 percent recovery rate.



The active cases were fairly distributed across the regions including the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Western, Eastern, and Central.



In the Greater Accra Region, he said, the active cases were in the Central District of Accra, Shai, Adenta, and Ningo-Prampram.



On COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Dr Kumah-Aboagye said over 60,000 passengers had been tested at the airport with 264 positive cases recorded.



Forty-two (42) positive cases were recorded in September, 98 in October, and 120 as of November 24.



The GHS Boss said most of the passengers who tested positive at the airport were Ghanaians coming from the United Kingdom, USA, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates.



Dr Kumah-Aboagye expressed worry about the declining rate of nose mask-wearing, saying, that a recent survey conducted by the GHS revealed that wearing of nose masks had reduced from 44 to seven per cent, between 11 and 38 percent of persons were not wearing the masks properly, while 82 per cent were not wearing the mask at all.



He urged all Ghanaians, including religious leaders and traditional authorities to join the nose wearing campaign and adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols to avert the spread of the respiratory disease.

