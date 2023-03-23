Ghana has to double its power generation in the next 4 to 5 years – ECG

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama has indicated that the upsurge in the use of electrical gadgets is having a heavy toll on Ghanaians as this comes with increased use of power at a higher cost.



“We have enough power but we as a nation do not have to brag now because based on the grid impact assessment, and the taste of everybody, we are going to have double our power in about four to five years to come…because we are buying more electricity, our taste is what is also killing us”, he said.



Mr. Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama was speaking on the ‘Breakfast Show’ on GTV.



According to Mr. Mahama, the frequent power interruption faced by the country for some time now has nothing to do with Ghana’s power generation but rather increased power consumption and the overloading of transformers.



He stated that overloading transformers by new settlers in a neighbourhood and new companies without recourse to the ECG is a contributing factor to the frequent power interruption.



He said Ghana has the highest record of electricity penetration in West Africa with the rural areas gradually being rolled onto the national grid.



Mr. Mahama admitted that Ghana is in a very comfortable state in terms of power generation to the point of exporting electricity to other countries including Togo, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.



He said in as much as Ghana has enough power, the country has to double its power generation in the next four to five years because of high power or electricity consumption.



He further warned against illegal connection of meters and loading of transformers by unqualified electricians. He admitted that, though the official process of getting connected to the national grid takes a long time, it is the ideal standard for every customer to follow.