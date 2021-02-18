General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Ghana has not recorded any Ebola case - GHS

GHS says reports Ghana has recorded cases of Ebola are untrue

The Ghana Health Service has issued a disclaimer on the news that the country has recorded cases of the deadly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), allaying the fears of many.



In a tweet on its official Twitter handle, the GHS stated that Ghana has not recorded any case of the EVD as has been recorded by some news outlets.



Earlier, it had issued a notice to all regional directors of health and chief executive officers of the various teaching hospitals about the re-emergence of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in West Africa.



This followed the news of seven cases of the viral disease confirmed in West African country, Guinea, on Sunday, February 14. Three of the cases recorded there were reported to have died.



As a result, the Director-General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, charged all health facilities “to initiate preparedness and response plans for EVD”.



But, this information seemed to have been misintepreted to mean that Ghana had also recorded a case of the EVD.



To reassure the public, the GHS stated in the tweet that, "Ghana has not recorded any case of Ebola Virus DIsease (EVD). However, the country is on high alert after Guinea, a West African neighbor, confirmed seven cases of EVD."



They have therefore asked all to disregard the false information.



"Disregard the news circulating that Ghana has confirmed a case," it concluded.





