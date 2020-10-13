General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

'Ghana has not recorded a single cholera case under Akufo-Addo' – Sanitation Minister

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has asserted that under President Akufo-Addo, no single case of cholera has being recorded.



Speaking during the approval of the 2019 budget performance report of her Ministry, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah argued the New Patriotic Party(NPP) administration is expanding water supply to many homes and dealing with unsanitary conditions which give rise to diseases such as cholera.



A nationwide outbreak of Vibrio cholerae occurred in Ghana in 2014 with Accra, the nation’s capital as the epi-center.



As of 10th September 2014, cumulatively, 14,411 cases including 127 deaths (Case fatality rate of 0.9%) were reported from 74 districts in 8 out of then 10 regions in the country.



Cholera is a bacterial disease causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration, usually spread in water. Cholera is fatal if not treated right away.



Key symptoms are diarrhoea and dehydration. Rarely, shock and seizures may occur in severe cases.



Treatment includes rehydration, IV fluids, and antibiotics.





