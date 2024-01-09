Ghana has grown poorer mainly due to pervasive public sector corruption - Afari-Gyan

General News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has identified rampant corruption within various public institutions as the primary cause of Ghana's economic challenges.



Speaking at the Constitution Day Public Lecture at UPSA on Monday, Dr. Afari-Gyan expressed concern about the deconsolidation of democracy in the country due to corrupt practices.



"Over the years, we have become poorer as a nation and as a people due mainly to pervasive corruption, particularly in the public sector and public life. Unfortunately, some of our key institutions are becoming institutions of dubious integrity," he remarked.



Dr. Afari-Gyan highlighted a disturbing trend where election losers allege manipulation and refuse to accept results, attributing it to the failure to instill democratic principles widely in society.



He expressed worry about the general lack of predictability in social life, considering it a disincentive to proper behavior.



"Some people will say that these are perceived and not real ailments of our democracy, but that doesn’t change the picture at all because for purposes of trust and confidence in public institutions and public office holders, perception is as important as reality," Dr. Afari-Gyan emphasized.



Addressing the challenges, he noted the growing calls for constitutional amendments but acknowledged the lengthy process involved in making such changes. Dr. Afari-Gyan underscored the significance of public trust in maintaining a healthy democracy amidst the prevailing issues.



