Ghana has experienced the most transformation under NPP governments – Afenyo-Markin

Politics of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: Bridget Mensah, Contributor

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for the Effutu Constituency, claims Ghana has seen and experienced the most significant transformation under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



In an exclusive interview on the Happy Morning Show with Sefah-Danquah, he praised the NPP government for spearheading Ghana’s most significant transformational projects and policies.



Afenyo-Markin emphasized that the core ideology of the party has always been geared towards making Ghana a great nation. He highlighted the policies and projects initiated by NPP administrations from the era of President Kufuor to the current leadership under President Akufo-Addo as exemplary instances of this commitment to national development



He stated, “Looking at the policies of the party since the era of President Kufuor to Akufo-Addo, you will realize that the best policies and projects Ghana has ever experienced and for which Ghanaians have attested to that fact is from the NPP governments.”



According to Afenyo-Markin, the younger generation within the party has been inspired by these achievements and is determined to uphold and build upon them for the betterment of Ghana.