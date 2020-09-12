General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Ghana has done well in containing coronavirus – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said Ghana has done well in containing the spread of the coronavirus.



He said the measures introduced by the government to combat the virus have yielded good results over the months.



“If you look at Ghana, we are doing very well and I have to thank the President for that,” he said in an interview with URA Radio in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region on Friday, September 11, as part of his campaign tour of the region.



He further indicated that Ghana has tested close to 500,000 people, a figure that is more than what neighbouring countries like Nigeria, Togo, Benin and Côte d’Ivoire are doing.



Ghana has recorded 45,388 aces of COVID-19.



The recoveries-cum-discharge is 44,267 while the active cases continue to fluctuate. They are currently 836.



The total death rate stands at 285.









