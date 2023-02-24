Ghana has a 'small spiritual problem' - Sefa Kayi expresses disappointment

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi says Ghana's problems are spiritual as he expresses disappointment over students being punished for speaking their local dialect in schools.



Treating the topic on the use of Ghanaian languages to teach in school children and to discourage the beating of students who speak vernacular, particularly Twi, the host of Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" couldn't fathom why till date this culture is kept.



Mr. Sefa Kayi was utterly shocked to find out through his research that there is a department called 'The Bureau of Ghana Languages' established to promote Ghanaian languages but nothing is known of this department and little to no work is done to encourage the use of local languages in teaching and learning in schools.



"The Bureau of Ghana Languages was established by the Vernacular Literature Board Ordinance (27) of 1951...With the passing of the 1958 Dissolution Act of the Vernacular Literature Board, the Bureau of Ghana Languages was converted into a department under the Ministry of Information.



"It was later transferred to the Ministry of Education in 1963. The Bureau of Ghana Languages, formerly the Vernacular Literature Bureau, has since the enactment of the National Commission on Culture Act 1990 (PNDC Law 238) been a department under the National Commission on Culture.



"Now, the Bureau of Ghana Languages is a department under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture by dint of Executive Instrument that created the Ministry in 2017.



"The Bureau of Ghana Languages exists to promote the preservation of Ghanaian languages and culture through the publication, certification and usage of world-class systems, technology and collaborations with local and international partners", he revealed.



He concluded that "Ghana really has a problem. I think it's a small spiritual problem".



