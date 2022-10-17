Ghana fully committed to global slum upgrading plan — Asenso-Boakye

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has assured world leaders that the country is committed to upgrading existing slums, while preventing the emergence of new ones in the country.



He made this known while addressing participants at a high-level meeting to launch the “Global Action Plan Framework on Informal Settlements and Slums” being held in Pretoria, South Africa, by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of South Africa.



Francis Asenso-Boakye remarked that there is the urgent need for coherent and integrated national urban and housing policies, which prioritize the implementation of national developmental plans, policies, and result-oriented programmes and projects for slums.



“Ghana has taken the bold step in the development of a draft Slum Upgrading and Prevention Strategy, following the country’s active participation in the implementation of Phases 1 and 2 of the “Participatory Slum Upgrading Programme (PSUP)” and the emergence of this Global Action Plan will help shape our strategy for effective implementation,” he said.



The Minister for Works and Housing further indicated that the importance of the Global Action Plan Framework on Informal Settlements and Slums cannot be over-emphasized, as it will consolidate and amplify the world’s collective resolve to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the New Urban Agenda (NUA).



The Executive Director of the UN-Habitat, Her Excellency Maimunah Mohd Sharif, while speaking at the launch, lauded various governments for their resolve towards the upgrading of existing slums as well as the prevention of new ones.



The high-level meeting also brought together ministers, top government officials, as well as civil societies who continue to play active roles in upgrading and transforming informal settlements.







Global Action Plan Framework



The International Meeting will see to the launch of a Global Action Plan Framework to transform Informal Settlements and Slums in the Decade of Action, accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda. The International Meeting leverages the momentum of the Urban October and the preparation process for the UN-Habitat Assembly in June 2023.



The Global Action Plan Framework Initiative is anchored in the Slums and Informal Settlements Network (SiSnet) launched during Habitat III in Quito as part of the global Participatory Slum Upgrading Programme (PSUP), initiated by the Organization of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), financed by the European Commission and implemented by UN-Habitat.



The Global Action Plan Framework is informed by the co-creation of a global publication in search of solutions to the challenges of informal settlements and slums. The publication provides a snapshot of the current global status quo of slums and informal settlements, reflects on lessons learnt in the past 20 years and identifies sustainable and inclusive solutions for transforming informal settlements and slums. The Government of South Africa invites Member States to launch a resolution formulation process shaping commitments and endorsement in support of the Global Action Plan Framework.



The intention of the Global Action Plan Framework is to take coordination, collaboration, commitments and partnerships to the next level. It consolidates and amplifies efforts for accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the New Urban Agenda (NUA) in the Decade of Action. It provides a joint vision to inform actions framed by partnerships and is the basis for Member States to elevate commitments in form of a resolution to be pledged in the UN-Habitat Assembly process.