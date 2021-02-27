General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Ghana expecting a total of 12.4 million doses of COVAX for 20% of population - Dr. Ansah-Asare

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare is the Presidential Adviser on Health

The Presidential Adviser on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has explained that in total, Ghana is expecting 12.4 million doses of the COVAX AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines from India.



This is after Ghana took delivery of 600,000 of the doses earlier this week, making it the first African country to receive the free COVAX vaccines in tackling the global coronavirus.



"We are one of the countries in about 92, 92 countries that have joined the COVAX system. the COVAX facility is to provide vaccines to about 98 countries at no cost to the country and we are getting 20% of the vaccines for the country. So, we are expecting about 12.4 million doses of vaccines from COVAX.



"We are working around the clock to ensure that we get the vaccines we need for the population. We are getting 20% from the COVAX facility and the Ghana government is also buying its own vaccines and as the president said the last time, from every source where the vaccine receives emergency use authorization," he said.



Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare was speaking on the JoyNews channel on its news analysis programme, Newsfile, on Saturday, February 27, 2021.