General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana doomed if a perfect replacement for Domelevo is not found - Ghana Integrity Initiative

play videoLinda Ofori-Kwafo, the Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative

Ghana is bound to fail if the next Auditor-General does not have the willingness and temerity to take on big cases and personalities like Daniel Domelevo did, Linda Ofori-Kwafo, the Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative has said.



Speaking at a press conference by a group of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on the ousting of Domelevo by President Akufo-Addo, Linda Ofori-Kwafo said Ghanaians must be interested in who succeeds Domelevo.



According to her, the attitude and boldness of the person will prove crucial in Ghana’s anti-corruption drive.



Linda Ofori-Kwafo extolled Domelevo as the most courageous and committed person to have occupied the Auditor-General's post.



Having experienced Domelevo’s work first hand, Linda Ofori-Kwafo says she is waiting with bated breath for the next Auditor-General.



“I want us to watch the space as to who becomes the next Auditor-General. Reason being that we’ve worked with many Auditor-Generals in the past and Domelevo stands tall. We should be advocating for an Auditor-General who has the audacity like Daniel Domelevo, if not, we are doomed.



“If we are not able to get someone who will be able to take up big cases like he led, go to court and win and surcharge and disallow and then going to the extent of implementing same. Countries called him to show their Audit Service how to also go about their work. If we don’t get someone with his audacity, we are going to see so many things happening in this country,” she said.



At the same press conference, the CSOs accused President Akufo-Addo of committing an illegality in his dismissal of Daniel Domelevo.



The CSOs say they have reasons to believe that Domelevo was targeted by the government.



“The questions regarding Mr Domelevo’s date of birth which formed the recent basis for the president’s letter were not handled in accordance with the Constitutional directive in Article 23. The actions of the Office of the President and the Audit Service affirm our belief that Mr Domelevo has been unfairly targeted.”







