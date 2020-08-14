General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Ghana does not need more than 10 ministries to operate’ – Presidential aspirant

Kofi Koranteng is an independent presidential aspirant

Presidential aspirant, Kofi Koranteng has established that a particular government does not need more than 10 ministries to fully function.



Speaking at a presidential debate organised by IMANI Africa and JoyNews, Mr Korangteng is of the view that a successful government is not determined by the size of appointees.



“Efficiency is what gives you effectiveness. Because we are coming in with a science-based data-driven human-centred government we know exactly what needs to be done,” Mr Koranteng said.



The independent presidential aspirant added that when given the chance, he will run a lean government that will contain only 10 ministries.



According to him, NPP and NDC should not be given the mandate to run the economy as they cannot be trusted. “Let us scrap the ridiculousness of the NDC and NPP we have seen what they have done, they are killing us, literally…Ghana we are at a crossroads. This is our moment in destiny and we need to make great things happen” he said.



Meanwhile Mr Korantteng is one out of the many Ghanaians and CSOs that have criticised the size of Akufo-Addo’s government made up of over 110 ministries and their deputies.



The President, when voted into power, also introduced new portfolios like the Special Development Initiative, Regional Re-organisation, Sanitation and Water Resources and Zongo among others.



However, after the creation of the six new regions, the number shot up to 123 after the various Regional Ministers and their deputies were appointed.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.