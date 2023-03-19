Ghana does not need consensus to build the national cathedral – Rev Klabi

General News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: GNA

As the debate of the national cathedral continuous to soar in the current economical dares, lots of clergy have expressed their individual thoughts on the subject and made proposals on the best approach government should consider on the subject.



Latest among them is a reverend minister of the Global Evangelical Church – Ghana, Rev. Calvin Klabi, who has indicated that, Ghana does not need a consensus to build the national cathedral.



Speaking on the HardTruth show on Ahomka FM and Ocean 1TV, Rev. Klabi reiterated that, from the time of Ghana’s first president Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah through Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings to H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Ghana has never had a consensus in any of its projects; from the construction of the Tema motorway, to the building of the Akosombo Dam, the National Theater, Jubilee house, the University Medical Center and now to the National Cathedral.



He, however, advised that the country needs a national policy or agenda that will drive it for a long time and which will seek to direct the policies of the successive government.



Rev. Calvin Klabi encouraged government to give a listening ear to suggestions and comments from other stakeholders in ensuring that, the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian is championed at all times.