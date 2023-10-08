Ghana condemns Hamas attacks; urges restraint in Israel-Palestine conflict

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana has strongly condemned Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip for recent attacks in southern Israel, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.



Saturday’s shocking attacks by Hamas have led to the deadliest day in decades for Israel, escalating the ongoing violence in the region between Palestinians and Israelis.



In a statement issued on Sunday, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry stated, “Ghana unequivocally condemns the attacks and calls on the Hamas leadership to immediately cease the attacks and withdraw its militants from southern Israel.”



The statement also affirmed Ghana’s support for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself but called on the Israeli government to exercise restraint in its response to Hamas’ attacks.



Ghana urged both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to return to the negotiation table to seek a peaceful resolution.