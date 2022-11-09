Ghana committed to achieving universal electricity access by 2024 – Dr Opoku Prempeh

General News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said that Ghana is committed to mitigating and addressing the negative impact of climate change on the country and increasing access to energy for socio-economic development.



To achieve this, the National Energy Transition Framework has been developed after wide consultation with all stakeholders within the energy space.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh, who made this known during the COP27 in Egypt on November 8, 2022, added that Ghana is in pole position to achieve universal electricity access by 2024, which is remarkable given that the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs) put the year to achieve this at 2030.



“Ghana is a signatory to the Paris Agreement and is committed to its nationally determined target to address the adverse impact of climate change and increase access to energy for socio-economic development. The energy sector is one of the high-emitting sectors and therefore requires critical decisions if Ghana is to achieve net zero ambitions.



Consequently, the National Energy Transition Framework has been developed [ in consultation with stakeholders] for Ghana’s energy transition,” Dr. Prempeh said.



With respect to access to electricity, Dr. Opoku Prempeh revealed that Ghana’s electricity access rate stands at an impressive 88.5% and 100% is targeted to be achieved in 2024.



“Ghana aims to achieve Universal Electricity Access by 2024 well ahead of the SDG target. Currently, Ghana stands at 88.54 of electricity access rate,” he added.



The Conference of Parties ( COP27) which discusses climate change issues is currently ongoing in Egypt. Ghana’s President is in attendance and has called on richer countries to redeem their pledges on cutting down harmful emissions and helping poor countries deal with climate change.