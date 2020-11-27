General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana commissions new Consulate General building in Canada

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Foreign Affairs minister

The Foreign Affairs Ministry on November 26, 2020, commissioned a new building for the Ghana Consulate-General in Toronto, the capital city of the Canadian province of Ontario.



Addressing participants at the virtual commissioning, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the initiative was in line with the government’s policy of upgrading the infrastructure of Ghana Missions abroad.



“Today’s event is just one of several events held to commission new and refurbished properties in line with the Government’s policy of upgrading the infrastructure of Ghana Missions abroad.



“This is also consistent with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of a world-class foreign service, which protects and promotes Ghana’s national interests on the global stage, including the welfare of Ghanaians.”



Madame Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey indicated that the new building is expected to provide a conducive working space for the staff of the Consulate-General.



“The decision to relocate from the former office building to the current location has brought relief to the staff of the Consulate-General. The staff have had to endure difficult working conditions in a cramped and small office space, which was not conducive for efficient and effective service delivery as well as productivity. This new spacious three-storey building which was refurbished will enhance the work of the Consulate-General in the Province of Ontario,” she noted.



Touching on the online passport application system, the foreign minister said the recent installation of biometric passport processing machines in Ottawa and Toronto will, undoubtedly, enhance consular service delivery to Ghanaians in Canada.



She further urged the staff of the Consulate-General to institute a maintenance regime, which will help prolong the lifespan of the new edifice.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.