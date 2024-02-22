Ghana champions social policy framework at Commission for Social Development session

Regional News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD

Ghana’s delegation to the 62nd Session of the Commission for Social Development has again taken center stage, advocating for transformative social policies under the African Social Policy Framework (ASPF).



In a significant side event themed: “Empowering Lives, Transforming Societies: Social Policies for Sustainable Future,” Ghana showcased its commitment to uplifting families and communities through innovative policies.



The ASPF serves as a regional blueprint and guides member states in crafting policies that foster social resilience and inclusivity.



Participants at the event exchanged insights and best practices, emphasising the pivotal role of multi-stakeholder partnerships in policy design, implementation, and sustainability.



The discourse highlighted the integration of technology to bolster the effectiveness of social protection initiatives.



Ghana’s delegation shared experiences on key government programmes such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) and the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), which have been instrumental in empowering citizens and driving societal transformation.



The event underscored Ghana’s unwavering commitment to advancing social policies that pave the way for sustainable and inclusive societies, setting a precedent for collaborative action among nations.