Ghana cannot afford the return of NDC under Mahama in 2024 - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has highlighted the necessity of averting the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come 2024.



According to him, the country cannot afford to return the opposition National Democratic Congress under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.



He said this at a gathering of NPP supporters at the Accra Sports Stadium after the National Delegate Conference on November, 4, 2023.



Rallying support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the president noted that there is a crucial task ahead for the NPP in ensuring that the party retains power after the 2024 general election.



“You have honoured me with an honour I will never forget. You have allowed me to serve the party and through the party, to serve the people of Ghana. I've done my best but I still have one more task to do and that is with all my strength and energy to help the new flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumi win the election of 2024.



“Ghana cannot afford the return of the NDC especially under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama. So, let's all pull together and work. We have to go and campaign hard, it will not be easy but I have faith that if we have unity and courage, God will help us and victory will be ours come January 7, 2025,” he said.



Expressing gratitude to the NPP members for their consistent trust, President Akufo-Addo made it clear that he is going to pass on the mantle to the new leader of the New Patriotic Party.



“Today, I am passing on the flagbearer position of our party to the new leader. I want to thank every single NPP person here, that for the last 16 years, 2007, 2010, 2014, 2020, you have conferred your confidence in me to lead this great party,” he added.



The NPP held its National Delegate Conference on Saturday, November 4, 2023 to elect the flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 general election.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, came as the top contender securing 118,210 votes, equivalent to 61.43%.



Following closely, Kennedy Agyapong amassed 71,191 votes, representing 37.41% of the total votes cast.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured about 1,459 votes, representing 0.76%. He stood in the third position, following Francis Addai-Nimoh, who obtained 781 votes, representing 0.41%.



