Ghana can try again, we have about 16 months – Kpebu excited about Akufo-Addo’s exit

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has expressed his excitement and eagerness to see Akufo-Addo out of governance to give Ghanaians the chance to change the governance system.



The lawyer said that he couldn’t contain his joy and excitement when he woke up today and realised President Akufo-Addo will be out in about 16 months from now.



Martin Kpebu was speaking to Johnnie Hughes on 3FM Sunrise on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.



“This morning as I woke up, my excitement was that very soon, in about 16 months to go, Akufo-Addo will no longer be president.



“It’s so exciting, yeah, very very exciting that at least, we have the chance to try again at improving our governance system because he has come to run down everything so that he can rule as a dictator. So, we have an opportunity to start afresh. It is exciting that at long last, the 8 years is almost over and Ghana can try again,” Martin Kpebu said on the show.



The lawyer also admonished Ghanaians to abandon timidity and put on courage as cowardice has allowed and propelled the mismanagement of the country’s economy to its current state.



“Our timidity is something we should work on because as a people, I can’t just imagine that we sat down, sat down and sat down and just given the president the leeway to reign as a dictator.



“People are not talking enough; people are so timid. The country does not belong to the president alone. You remember him in opposition, he insulted everybody. Everybody was corrupt, every president was a thief and they did nothing. He was the only one who knew everything,” Kpebu concluded.







