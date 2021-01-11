General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Ghana ‘beacon of democracy’, let’s not jeopardise our reputation - Concerned drivers

The drivers want Ghana to uphold its position as the beacon of democracy

The National Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has urged political parties, the media and stakeholders in the country's political terrain to maintain Ghana’s position as the “beacon of democracy”.



This comes after the successful conduct of the December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Although there were pockets of violence resulting in the death of 9 people, the elections were generally peaceful as acknowledged by both local and international observers.



Despite the fact that the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is challenging the election results in court the drivers in a statement issued on Monday, 11 January 2021 said: “We would like to extend our civil gratitude to say a very big thank you, to all the Ghanaian Media houses especially the (Ghana Independent Broadcaster Association-GIBA) for spear-heading various Peace Agenda projects towards massive peace campaign messages in all our media platforms.



“As a driver's association, we travel outside the shores of our country by road and we have witnessed what has been transpiring in our sister countries”.



It continued: We would like to urge all Public Commentators, Serial Callers of all political parties, and all concerned stakeholders and key players in both public and private discussions to stay away from all manner of ill commentaries and contemptuous remarks and to be guided by their code of ethics in demonstrating professionalism in administering their duties and responsibilities toward national development.



“The National Concerned Drivers Association strongly believe that Ghana being tagged as the beacon of democracy on the African continent, we would not like to jeopardise the successes and reputation gained over the years so we call all the security agencies in the country to stand firm in the role of their duties and not allow themselves to be influenced in any way against the ethics of their mandates,” the statement noted.



The statement further appealed to the judges of the Supreme Court “to fairly administer justice to the 2020 petition by the NDC”, adding that, “We believe this will hike the country's democratic level”.



The drivers also commended the NDC and its flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama as well as the various grass-root level supporters across the country “for staying away from all manner of violence making way for peace after the 2020 elections”.